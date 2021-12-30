Ahead of Liger’s first teaser, Karan Johar shares ‘exclusive’ behind the scenes photos of Vijay Deverakonda

As the first promo of Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India movie Liger is set to be unveiled, producer Karan Johar on Thursday morning took to Twitter to share two exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the sports drama.

“An exclusive glance of the world of #Liger behind the camera! #LigerFirstGlimpse on DEC 31st @ 10:03AM,” read KJo’s tweet.

While in one photo, Vijay Deverakonda is seen looking into the lens possibly after a shot, the second image features Deverakonda with Liger director Puri Jagannadh. The two artistes seemed to be in deep discussion about film, with Deverakonda possibly taking notes from the captain of the ship.

Boxing champion Mike Tyson will also make an extended cameo appearance in Liger. Previously, both Ananya and Vijay had shared images with Tyson on their social media handles.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

Liger will release in the first half of 2022.