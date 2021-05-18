Aha’s new series In The Name Of God shows Priyadarshi in a different light

In The Name Of God will stream on Aha.

Telugu streaming service Aha on Tuesday announced a new series titled In The Name Of God. Bankrolled by Suresh Krissna, the seven-part gangster series stars Priyadarshi in the lead role. The show’s poster, which was released today, reveals the character look of Priyadarshi. The actor appears as a man who is no stranger to violence.

In The Name Of God marks a departure from the kind of roles usually associated with Priyadarshi. He is the go-to guy to play the hero’s friend in Telugu movies. This has been the case since his breakout role in the 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy. But, In The Name Of God, Priyadarshi has been cast against type.

Aha founder Allu Aravind and the show’s producer Suresh Krissna believe that In The Name Of God will be a turning point in Priyadarshi’s career. They are also confident that after this show, Priyadarshi would be considered for leading parts in action movies.

“Priyadarshi was a revelation in terms of his acting range and so was Nandini Rai, who beyond her looks, gave a lot of emotional depth to her performance. This show is a complete package that’ll surprise one and all,” noted Suresh Krissna.

Priyadarshi is also quite upbeat about the back-to-back success of his projects across platforms. “I’ve had a memorable journey with aha as a platform, be it Hybath in Mail or Aadhi in ING now. Even during the recent successful tour for Jathi Ratnalu in the US, many came up to me and showered their love for Mail, which tells us about the massive reach that Aha enjoys. I’ve always looked upto Suresh Krissna as a director, and being part of his first production is a dream-come-true moment. I had a blast shooting for the show, and I thank Vidyasaagar for discovering a side to me that I never knew about. Nandini Rai wasn’t only a terrific co-star but is an excellent performer who’s due to get a lot of love from audiences,” Priyadarshi said.

In The Name Of God is written and directed by Vidyasaagar Muthukumar. The crime thriller series also stars Nandini Rai and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles. It is expected to release on Aha soon.