Aha to make Telugu originals with the biggest talents of Tollywood

Samantha Akkineni hosts celebrity talk show Sam Jam Samantha for Aha. (Photo: PR Handout)

Telugu streaming platform Aha has announced that it will be collaborating with some of the biggest names of Tollywood in 2021. The OTT platform has revealed that there are as many as 52 projects, including movies, web series, talk shows and docudramas, in the pipeline.

Filmmakers such as Sukumar, Harish Shankar, Surender Reddy, Vamshi Paidipally, Nandini Reddy, Praveen Sattaru, Dr Sailesh, Pawan Kumar, Venu Udugula, Sudheer Varma, Sagar Chandra, Ranga Yali, Vidya Sagar, Uday Gurrala, Pranav Pingle Reddy and Pallavi Gangireddy have been approached to create original content for Aha.

As part of its big OTT push to attract the Telugu-speaking audience worldwide, the platform has already launched a talk show called Sam Jam Samantha and Commit Mental, which is the remake of The Viral Fever’s Permanent Roommates.

“With over 50 million Telugu content consumers across both Telugu states, we believe the market potential is huge. We are confident that the line-up featuring the biggest names in the industry will offer our audiences to enjoy relatable and entertaining content,” said Ramu Rao Jupally, Promoter, Aha.

Some of the upcoming originals are Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 11th Hour, Swapna Dutt’s Kambalapalli Kathalu, Arka Media’s Anya’s Tutorial, Sooper Over, Maidanam, Maze, Beyond Textbook, Kudi Yedamaithe, In the Name of God, Thodelu, Rudraveena and Qubool Hai.

