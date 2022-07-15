scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Agent teaser: Mammootty pledges to catch Akhil Akkineni in this actioner

The teaser of Agent gives a peek at some heavy duty action scenes and Akhil Akkineni's chiselled avatar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 6:18:55 pm
akhil akkineni agent mammoottyAgent will release son.

The teaser of Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty starrer Agent dropped on Friday much to the happiness of fans. The spy-thriller has been written and directed by Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame.

In the teaser, we see Mammootty pledging to nab a rogue spy, played by Akhil Akkineni. The latter is introduced as the “most notorious and ruthless patriot”. Mammootty is said to be playing an important role in the movie.

Also read |Agent: Meet Mammootty as ‘The Devil’ in Akhil Akkineni’s film

The teaser also gives a peek at some heavy duty action scenes and Akhil Akkineni’s chiselled avatar. Akhil had previously shared clicks from the gym while preparing for the film.

Also see |Photo of Akhil Akkineni’s chiselled avatar for Agent goes viral

Produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, Agent also stars Sakshi Vaidya. The makers have not announced the release date of the film yet.

