Monday, December 27, 2021
Photo of Akhil Akkineni’s chiselled avatar for Agent goes viral

Actor Akhil Akkineni's makeover for Surender Reddy's Agent is a treat for fans.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
December 27, 2021 2:05:21 pm
Akhil Akkineni in AgentAkhil Akkineni will be seen next in Agent. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Akhil Akkineni on Monday shared a photo of his chiselled avatar on Instagram. He captioned the picture, “There is a storm coming. I can feel it #2022.” The actor is seen flaunting his toned biceps in the photo.

Akhil has undergone a makeover for his upcoming actioner Agent helmed by Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

Touted to be a spy thriller, the AK Entertainments production in association with Surrender 2 Cinema has already completed a major portion of filming. Talking about the film, Akhil Akkineni had said in an Instagram post, “He (Surender Reddy) challenged me in every way possible and so much more. It has been a crazy journey so far.”

Akhil Akkineni was last seen in Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is available for streaming on aha and Netflix.

