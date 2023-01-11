After winning a Golden Globe award for Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani says ‘My inspiration comes from John Williams, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan…’

Composer MM Keeravani is the man of the moment as his dance number “Naatu Naatu” from RRR bagged a Golden Globe award on Wednesday. “All we wanted to showcase in the song was a lot of stamina and energy,” said Keeravani while talking to the media after accepting the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song.

As Keeravani said, the song tests the levels of endurance and stamina of the dancers. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, “Naatu Naatu” takes the form of a party anthem that introduces foreigners to the pleasures of Indian percussion beats. “Naatu Naatu is packed with ethnic beats and celebrations,” he added.

MM Keeravani also named some of his favourite Hollywood films that remain his source of inspiration to date. “I get inspired by whatever happens around the world, especially in the West. I’m a great fan of the epic movie Fiddler On The Roof, and films like Phone Booth and Coming to America. I have a list of movies which I watch religiously on a daily basis. Each and every movie I have watched it more than 100 times. I feel refreshed whenever I watch a movie with a lot of musical content and emotions. My inspiration comes from all the great stalwarts, and maestros from all around the globe, from John Williams to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, all of them. I believe I’m a student for life,” he added.

Keeravani has composed for over 220 movies in a career spanning over two decades. He has scored for films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. He’s a cousin of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the man who dreamt up RRR and the Baahubali series. Keeravani is a permeant presence in Rajamouli’s filmography. And the duo have delivered many memorable soundtracks.