After Salman Khan, Ram Charan hosts Aamir Khan at his residence

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited the house of the Telugu star Ram Charan in Hyderabad recently. Aamir was seen posing with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana in the photo. Earlier, Charan and Upasana hosted Salman Khan, who is camping in Hyderabad for the production of his upcoming movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman was accompanied by Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati, who are also his co-stars in the film.

It’s worth noting that Amair had thrown his weight behind the promotions of Ram Charan’s previous blockbuster RRR. He was the chief guest at the pre-release event of RRR, which was held in Mumbai.

Aamir also bumped into Amitabh Bachchan in the city. Amitabh tweeted a photo of him being delightfully surprised by unexpectedly meeting Aamir outside their home state. “And as I am about to leave… A knock on my car window and it’s Aamir.. Gosh! So many legendary friends in one evening,” Amitabh captioned while sharing the photo of his meeting with Aamir.

Amitabh is in Hyderabad shooting for the upcoming multilingual movie, which has been titled Project K. Billed as science-fiction, the movie is helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. And it stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Aamir is now busy preparing for the release of his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Aamir will be reprising the lead role, which was originally played by Tom Hanks. The film also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in the role of Aamir’s friend.

Laal Singh Chaddha has already missed multiple release dates owing to pre-production issues. The film is now set to release in cinemas worldwide in August.