After RRR, Eega gets thunderous response at Los Angeles screening

SS Rajamouli and his team are on a mission to bring home the Oscar Award with RRR. The film was snubbed at home as it was not chosen as the country’s official Best International Feature submission. However, the RRR team has decided to compete in all other categories and since then they have been aggressively promoting RRR and Rajamouli in the US. RRR received an overwhelming response at the Beyond Fest 2022, Los Angeles. Following that, his 2012 film, Eega was screened at the fest to a thunderous response.

A video of the audience reaction as they hoots and clap has gone viral on social media. The theatre had both foreign and Indian diaspora as the audiences, who are seen enjoying the wacky revenge story in which a slain hero reincarnates as a housefly to kill the villain. All the action and comedy sequences receive great responses from the audience, and the reaction to the interval banger is a delight to behold.

Starring Samantha, Nani, and Sudeep in the lead role, Eega has MM Keeravani, who has also composed for Rajamouli’s Baahubali and RRR.

Looks like the RRR team’s campaign seems to be working so far as there is a huge response from beyond borders for the director’s work. RRR is competing for Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Makeup, and Hairstyling.

RRR is a hopeful candidate to realise the long-lasting Indian dream of winning the Oscar. Though AR Rahman has brought home two Oscars, the Tamil composer won it for a British film, Slumdog Millionaire. With RRR striking a chord with foreign audiences, 2023 might become the year for Indian cinema.