After Liger debacle, Puri Jagannadh issues stern warning to distributors: ‘I won’t give you a single penny if…’

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has released a video message lashing out at distributors who have threatened to launch a protest against him. His statement comes amid the demand to compensate the losses suffered by distributors who ran the theatrical campaigns of his last movie Liger.

“Are you blackmailing me? There is no need for me to return the money. But I am still doing it. Because they (distributors) too had faced losses. Already had discussions with the buyers and we had agreed upon an amount. I have told them I will make the payment within a month. Even after this, some overaction to the matter makes me second guess my decision on the refund. Why I’m returning the money? It is for the honour. But if you try to destroy my honour, I won’t give you a single penny,” said Puri.

Puri Jagannadh was reacting to a viral statement by a Liger distributor, who allegedly gave an ultimatum to all distributors of the film to prepare for a 4-day protest outside the filmmaker’s house demanding a refund.

“Here we are all gambling. Some films work, some don’t work. From Pokiri to Ismart Shankar, there is a lot of money which buyers owe me. Will the buyers association collect that amount for me? You say you will protest. Do it. Will make a list of who participate in the protest and only give payment to those who didn’t take part in it,” he added.

Not bowing down to blackmail here is Puris befitting counter to their criminal intimidation https://t.co/Q2wHsYY6xc pic.twitter.com/egVmtmu0CS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 24, 2022

Puri Jagannadh went on a promotional blitz across the country ahead of the release of Liger. The film was released in August amid a lot of hype but it didn’t strike gold at the box office. The movie was panned by critics and the audience alike, hampering its earning potential at the ticket windows. The film suffered a huge decline in collections by the end of the opening weekend and it never managed to recover.

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It told a fictional story about a young man from a poor background making it big with his martial arts skill. The film, also featuring boxing great Mike Tyson in a cameo, was bankrolled by Puri and Charmy Kaur in association with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.