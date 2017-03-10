After Kaatru Veliyidai, Mani Ratnam to work with Arvind Swami, Ram Charan

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam to direct Arvind Swami and Ram Charan in his next. Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam to direct Arvind Swami and Ram Charan in his next.

Tollywood grapevine is abuzz that ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam has offered actor Arvind Swami an important role in his next film with Ram Charan Teja. The reports about Ratnam’s next film with Ram Charan has been making a lot if noise for a few months now in the industry. However, now everything seems to be on a fast track.

According to reports, an official announcement will be made soon as the director is currently busy with his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film, Kaatru Veliyidai, which has Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The film will go on the floors after the release of the much-awaited romantic film of the year. But, Ratnam reportedly has started pre-production work on his film with Ram Charan.

The film is said to be a spy thriller and if rumours come true, it will mark the reunion of Arvind Swami with his mentor Ratnam. The ace filmmaker introduced Arvind in a supporting role in superhit film, Thalapathi. And both later worked in evergreen films like Roja, Bombay and Alaipayuthey. The film will also mark the second outing of Arvind with Ram Charan. Last year, they both delivered a box office hit, Dhruva, in which they both played the roles of sworn enemies.

The yet-to-be-titled project will be simultaneously produced in Telugu and Tamil and is bankrolled by Ram Charan in association with Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies. Academy Award-winner AR Rahman has already been confirmed as the music composer, while the rest of the remaining cast and crew will be finalised soon, said reports.

Ram Charan is currently busy with director Sukumar’s film and the shooting is underway. The Sukumar-Charan film is said to be an “interesting” romantic story with the backdrop of a village, unlike the commercial mass-action films. Arvind also has a slew of interesting projects in the hand, including Sathuranga Vettai 2 with Trisha.

