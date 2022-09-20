After India snubs RRR, Dylan Marchetti says Oscar efforts won’t slow down

RRR might not be India’s submission to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, but the film’s Oscar campaign is not going to slow down, said Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti, who is running the campaign for the SS Rajamouli directorial in the US.

Marchetti said that RRR will be campaigning for a spot in the Best Picture category. He added that the film has a chance in the Best Original Song (“Naatu Naatu”) category along with director, screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing and a few other categories.

Dylan Marchetti told IndieWire, “The only thing this news changes, is one less award we can go after.” He added, “There’s a dozen-plus others we can go for now. This film is the whole package.”

Marchetti mentioned that they will be conducting RRR’s Oscar campaign with full force. “I don’t think RRR is the best movie from India this year. It’s the best movie in the world this year. We’re going to conduct ourselves accordingly,” he said. Marchetti said that he wants Academy members to watch the film in theatres, and not just the Academy Screening Portal. “Right now, our focus is getting voters to see the film as Rajamouli intended it on the big screen. I do think this film benefits from the vibe an audience gives it — but it is great wherever you see it,” he said.

Earlier, director SS Rajamouli spoke to the publication and talked about the upcoming Oscar campaign. He said, “I have absolutely no idea about this process — I’ve never thought about it.” The filmmaker added, “I don’t know how the whole thing works. Obviously, for an Indian filmmaker the Oscar is a very, very big deal. Everyone dreams about it. But only a few times have we had a chance to be nominated. Whatever has happened so far with this film has happened completely organically, and that has given us the encouragement to go further.”

Gujarati film Chello Show has been selected as India’s entry for 2023 Oscars.