Rashmika Mandanna thanks fans for their support after sharing heartfelt post against trolling: ‘Made me feel warm inside’

After Rashmika Mandanna recently said that she had not watched Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster hit Kantara yet, the actor was hit with a new round of trolling, prompting her to write a message for her social media followers last week. She had shared her feelings about a few things that have been troubling her for ‘the last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now’, and had written that she has finally decided to address the negativity, as it was ‘heartbreaking and demoralising’.

Now, the actor has once again taken to Instagram, but this time, to thank her fans for supporting her. Sharing a smiling picture of herself, Rashmika wrote, “Sending my love to anyone who needs it out there. And I’ve been seeing and receiving so many messages and it’s made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thank you. 🤍 Big love. 🤍”

Apparently Rashmika’s fans were upset with her as she had not watched Rishab Shetty’s film. A part of her note addressing the trolling read, “I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price – I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead.”

Rishab was the one who launched Rashmika with his 2016 film Kirik Party. Fans had claimed that after experiencing professional success, the ‘national crush’ has ‘forgotten her roots’.

Rashmika’s note further read, “She added, “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of. It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID.”

Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has films such as Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun, and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay in the pipeline. Her Bollywood line-up includes Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.