Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Adnan Sami slammed by minister for advising CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘be Indian first’: ‘Get India another Golden Globe instead of…’

Singer Adnan Sami got into a battle of words with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding his 'Telugu flag comment' after RRR's win at the Golden Globes. Minister Rajni Vidadala entered the feud and schooled Adnan for 'overthinking'.

adnan sami, music industryAdnan Sami gets into a war of words with Andhra Pradesh ministers.
Adnan Sami slammed by minister for advising CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘be Indian first’: ‘Get India another Golden Globe instead of…’
Singer Adnan Sami has hit back at Andhra Pradesh minister Rajni Vidadala after she tried to school him about his ‘separatist’ attitude comment to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy had congratulated the RRR team for the Golden Globe win, mentioning that the ‘Telugu flag was flying high’. Adnan Sami reacted, saying that it was the ‘Indian flag’ and this comment was ‘separatist’. Vidadala entered the feud and lashed out at the singer for confusing pride and separatism. She wrote, “Rather than overthinking on Twitter, maybe you should work towards getting India another Golden Globe.”

Also Read |PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan congratulate RRR team for Naatu Naatu’s win at Golden Globes: ‘This has made every Indian proud’

Adnan Sami tweeted to her, “Whilst exhibiting pride of Origin, it is not beneath the dignity of a senior statesman such as a Chief Minister to share the pride of this achievement with his Nation INDIA which this State comes under & in the name of which this Telugu film is being recognised abroad!

RRR had won the award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at Golden Globes. While congratulatory wishes had flowed in from all corners, Reddy had written, “The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023.”

Adnan Sami triggered the controversy by saying, “Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!” A spokesperson of the YSRC, S Rajiv Krishna, explained Reddy’s tweet was written in  happiness as many people associated with the RRR movie are Telugu. “Does not preclude our love for India above all else– you don’t need to teach us patriotism,” Rajiv Krishna tweeted.

Adnan Sami again tweeted, “When Satyajit Ray ji won an Honorary Oscar in 1991, was only Bengal proud of that achievement or did the entire India have a right to be proud? Did the CM of Bengal at that time, Sri Jyoti Basu ji declare it as only a Bengali achievement? No! It was a national moment of pride!” Adnan Sami was trolled with many saying that he was once a Pakistani and had spent 18 years trying to get Indian citizenship.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:01 IST
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:01 IST
