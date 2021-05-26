Adivi Sesh’s Major postpones release amid Covid-19 crisis: ‘Let’s celebrate when times get better’

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major is the latest movie to postpone its release amid the rise in coronavirus cases and lockdowns across the country. The movie was earlier scheduled for release on July 2. The makers said a new release date will be announced “once things are back to normal.”

In a statement, Major’s team said, “We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we.”

Sesh in a tweet, wrote: “#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let’s celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind.”

Films such as Khiladi, Tuck Jagadish, Love Story, Viraataparvam, Seetimaarr, Acharya and Narappa were also postponed amid the pandemic induced lockdowns. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma.

“Based on the life of real-life Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major, the film, aims to show how this valiant soldier saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by the terrorists who wreaked havoc in the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, India on the 26th of November, 2008,” the film’s synopsis reads.

Sony Pictures Films India, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies are the producers of the Major.