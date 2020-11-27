Adivi Sesh pays an emotional tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Adivi Sesh will play Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor-director Adivi Sesh on Friday released a video message commemorating the 12th death anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi is currently busy with the film titled Major on the life of the young NSG commando, who was killed in action while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attack.

In the video, the actor recalled the first time he saw Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. “I was in San Francisco when I saw him for the first time on news channels on the afternoon of November 27,” he said.

Adivi Sesh is referring to the passport size photo of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. “He looked like one of my cousin brothers. And in that photo, I could see in his eyes some madness, passion and spirit. And I wanted to learn more about him,” he noted.

Thus began Adivi’s research on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously. The actor said he used to collect all the newspaper clippings that came out during his birthdays and death anniversary. And finally, when he had the confidence that he has the right skills as a filmmaker to make a movie on the inspiring life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he approached the parents of the slain soldier.

“Mr Unnikrishnan, the father of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was in complete disbelief when I told him that I want to make a film on his son’s life,” he said.

Adivi Sesh went to Bangalore and spent time with the parents as part of his efforts to know more about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. And in the process, he earned the approval of the Major’s parents to go ahead with the project. “The highest compliment was when Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s mother told me, you look like my son from afar,” he recalled.

The biopic is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. And it is jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Releasing International, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. The film, also starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar, is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

