Adivi Sesh starts Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fund: ‘I am going to get other actors to help in this initiative’

Actor Adivi Sesh on Wednesday announced a fund named after Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, which will provide guidance and funding to aspiring candidates who want to join the Indian armed forces, but do not have the means to do so. He was addressing a press conference after the release of his film Major, which is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life.

Talking about Major, Sesh said, “This is truly the most meaningful film I’ve ever done.”

Announcing the fund, the actor said, “Major is not a film, it is an emotion. After I am done with promotions of the film, we are going to start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for CDS (Combined Defence Services examination) and NDA (National Defence Academy) aspirants across the country. There are a lot of people in small towns and villages who don’t know how to apply. They don’t have money for textbooks. They don’t have the guidance or training institutes. We will provide that guidance and training and sometimes that funding. I am going to start the fund and will incorporate the help of some more friends as well as actors. I want to work towards establishing the legacy of Major Sandeep. He should not remain an unsung hero.”



Adivi Sesh then shared how his Major co-star Saiee Manjrekar’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is helping him in this initiative. He shared, “Mahesh Manjrekar sir had watched the film and loved it. He is obviously a very influential man in Maharashtra. Through Saiee’s family’s good graces, we will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji, and we’ll be presenting this to him to flag it off. We are meeting him on the 11th.”

When Sesh was asked if he would do more films to highlight the valour of other unsung heroes, he said, “I’ll do it my way. Not everything has to be a film. I never wanted to just make this film for the heck of it. I am one of the producers on the film.”

Major, released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, is running in theatres. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.