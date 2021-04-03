Adivi Sesh shares Saiee Manjrekar’s first look from Major, calls it ‘an all Indian film’

Actor Adivi Sesh revealed Saiee Manjrekar’s first look from his upcoming film Major. Sharing the photo on his Twitter account, the actor wrote, “A letter MEANS something. Every word sounds simple…but is worth so much more. She met him in school. She dreamt of a life with him. She felt much more than she could write…The First Look of @saieemmanjrekar In #MajorTheFilm”

He added that Major is not only a pan India film but “an ALL INDIAN film. And for the ALL India audiences that want to watch an amazing story inspired by the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan”

A letter MEANS something. Every word sounds simple…but is worth so much more. She met him in school She dreamt of a life with him She felt much more than she could write… The First Look of @saieemmanjrekar In #MajorTheFilm You will see her in the #MajorTeaserOnApril12 pic.twitter.com/n3cK673y3q — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 3, 2021

The poster features Saiee Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh in their much younger look and in school uniforms while studying at Frank Anthony Public School, Bangalore. What captures viewers attention is a short letter Saiee’s character has written for Sandeep Unnikrishnan, played by Adivi Sesh.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is fondly remembered for his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The brave army officer had an eventful life while serving the nation. Major, the film, pays a tribute to the martyr by bringing to screen his heroics during the terrorist attacks and celebrates the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life.

Major stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj among others. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

Major will release on July 2.