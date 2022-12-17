Adivi Sesh ends 2022 on a happy note, calls the year a ‘Major Hit’

Actor Adivi Sesh is ending the year on a content note as his movies Major and Hit 2 have minted moolah at the box office. As Adivi turns 38 on Saturday, he says that he hopes to find similar success in his personal life as well.

The actor, in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, says that while work has taken up most of his time this year, in the coming year, he wants to find a balance.

“I hope I am just as successful with finding a balance in my personal life. Being there for my parents, my friends, my people. It feels a bit lopsided at the moment with so much being given to my art and not enough given to my family,” said Adivi.

Adivi Sesh’s debut Hindi film Major, which was co-produced by Mahesh Babu, recently found a spot in IMDB’s list of top 10 films. The movie is based on the life of 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Adivi, who played the lead role and is also credited as the writer of Major, says that he would always keep wanting more and more people to see the story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

“I think when it comes to a film like Major, it is a dual feeling. The first feeling is obviously gratitude that our hard work is getting recognised. Also, because it is Major Sandeep, we are so greedy about his story that we feel jitna bhi dikhao aur dikhana chahiye,” said the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Adivi Sesh’s recent release HIT: The Second Case, produced by actor Nani, opened to a good response not just at the Telugu box office but also achieved the feat of crossing the $1million mark at the US box office. After delivering hits like Goodachari, Evaru and Kshanam, the actor says that the success of HIT 2 encourages him to do films with other writers.

Also Read | HIT 2 movie review: Adivi Sesh starrer is a significant improvement on HIT 1

“By God’s grace, HIT 2 is the sixth film in a row that has done well for me and it has also crossed a million in the US. It’s definitely an encouragement. The way I am thinking, there is a value to it. It also encourages me to collaborate with other writers,” he said.

Advertisement

The actor added, “While Major, Goodachari and Kshanam were my writing or collaborative writing with the director, HIT 2 is just me playing the actor. It encourages me to venture outside of my thought process a lot more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

When asked how he wants to sum up his 2022, Adivi quipped, “This year has been a ‘Major Hit’. It’s what I am looking forward to saying on December 31.”

Adivi Sesh will now focus on releasing HIT: The Second Case in Hindi and post that will devote his time to the sequel of his blockbuster film Goodachari.