Adivi Sesh remembers 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan with a heartwarming video

Actor-filmmaker Adivi Sesh marked the 45th birth anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan with a video montage. The video is a collection of memorable moments from Unnikrishnan’s life – from his childhood photos to his schooldays to his days in the army. “A great life of a great man,” says Adivi in the video.

Major is a passionate project for Adivi Sesh. In addition to playing the decorated NSG commando, he has also written the film. Filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka, who helmed Adivi’s hit spy thriller Goodachari, has directed the movie.

Major is based on the life and times of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film aims to tell the tale of a hero, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Originally, Major was supposed to release on July 2 last year. But, the second wave of Covid-19 forced the makers to postpone the film. Amid the third wave of infections in the country, many big-budget Telugu movies had to be postponed again. The movie is now set to open in cinemas on May 27.

The film also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma.

Major has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages. Sony Pictures Films India, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies have jointly bankrolled the film.