Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Adivi Sesh on similarities between HIT The Second Case, Mehrauli killing: ‘Eerie coincidence’

At the trailer launch of HIT: The Second Case, Adivi Sesh said director Sailesh Kolanu had written the story months before the murder of Shraddha Walkar took place.

Adivi SeshActor Adivi Sesh will next be seen in HIT 2. (Photo: Instagram/adivisesh)

It is a coincidence that there are “a lot of similarities” between the murder of call centre employee Shraddha Walkar and the incident under investigation in his upcoming film HIT: The Second Case, actor Adivi Sesh said on Wednesday.

The trailer of the movie, which was launched here, revolves around the brutal murder of a woman called Sanjana who was “butchered” to death. The over 2-minute-long video also features shots of an electric saw and a knife.

At the event, Adivi Sesh said director Sailesh Kolanu had written the story months before the murder took place. It is purely by chance that one of the characters in HIT: The Second Case is named Shraddha, who assists the police in the probe.

Asked to comment on how the trailer of the film had some shades of the Mehrauli killing, Sesh said it was an “eerie coincidence.”

“It is really a coincidence… There is (also) a character called Shraddha in our movie and the incident being described in our movie as a case. Sailesh wrote the script months before the incident,” the Major star said.

“We don’t wish this on anyone. But it is an eerie coincidence. There are a lot of similarities between the case that is being dealt with in the movie and real-life incident,” he added.

Shraddha Walkar’s live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of allegedly strangling her and sawing her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder took place in May. According to sources, a narco test on Poonawala is likely to be conducted on Thursday.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:20:02 pm
