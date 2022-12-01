Adivi Sesh on Nadav Lapid’s comments about The Kashmir Files: ‘How far is too far?’

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was also the recently-held IFFI’s jury head, had sparked a raging debate on social media about his comments during the closing ceremony of the festival. Lapid had called Vivek Angnihotri’s controversial The Kashmir Files a ‘vulgar, propaganda’ movie and said he was shocked that it was included in the competitive category of the festival.

Post his comments, Lapid has apologised for ‘hurting sentiments,’ stating that the film’s team’s anger is justified and that his words were twisted out of context by the Israeli envoy. And now Major star and Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has offered his opinion about the ongoing debate.

Speaking to Times Now, the actor said, “We put a background score in a scene that wouldn’t occur in real life, in order to manipulate the audience’s emotions into feeling something. The question really becomes about what each one’s standard of emotional manipulation is. How far is too far? To each his own on that one.” Sesh also said that what the director had said was not in ‘great decorum’.

“But what he feels or does not feel is not my place to comment, “Sesh concluded. Meanwhile, Lapid has stated that what he said was related only to how the film treated the tragedy and that it was not a comment on the tragedy itself: “I want to make one thing extremely clear, not even for one second have I thought or imagined talking about the tragedy of Kashmir,” the filmmaker told India Today.

The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the place, was helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. It was largely panned by critics upon its release, but went on to make over Rs 350 crore at the box office.