Adivi Sesh on HIT 2: ‘It’s not an exploitative film’

Actor Adivi Sesh‘s latest offering is the Telugu crime thriller HIT: The Second Case, which deals with the hunt for a serial killer on the loose. The story gets intense when a woman’s chopped body is discovered at a crime scene. While this particular scene has created a lot of buzz amongst the audience, Sesh says that he didn’t carry the intensity and darkness of the story with him after the shoot would end.

Sesh, who was last seen on the big screen in the film Major, says that HIT 2 is a responsible film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I am by nature a very hopeful person and this film needed a lot of hope in it. So, the darkness is only about 20 per cent of the story. The rest of the 80 per cent is investigative if not, showing other facets of his life like his love, his parents. It’s got emotion in it. So, it’s not that I had to walk out every day with a deep outlook on life. Not to mention that we are trying to sell a responsible story and a hopeful one.”

When HIT 2’s teaser was released, YouTube had put it under age-restricted section, owing to the visuals of the victim. The film has received an A certificate from the censor board but this doesn’t mean that audience needs to be on guard while watching it.

“We have to acknowledge the fact that this film has a rating of A, so it’s not advisable for anyone under the age of 18 to watch the film. However, I must insist that this is not a gory film. It does deal with a situation that is gory but it’s not an exploitative film. So, please do take your families as long as everyone is 18 and above,” said Adivi Sesh.

HIT 2’s story has been compared to certain aspects of the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The accused in the case has spoken about being inspired by the show Dexter.

This has once again started the discussion around cinema influencing the audience the wrong way and real-life influencing cinema. However, Adivi Sesh says that HIT 2, which is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is a film which has proved these things can be wrong.

“I think this is a clear example that neither can sometimes be true. Here is a situation where a film was conceived a year ago, a film was written a year ago and it was written with a character Shraddha in it, obviously not the main character. It deals with a very similar situation that has happened in real life. Now, neither knew that the other thing existed but it has happened,” said Sesh.

He added, “As far as I have heard about Dexter, I think it is ultimately an excuse because if you are going to do something, you can get inspired by your neighbour. It doesn’t have to be a film. The most famous serial killer is Jack The Ripper from the 1800s in the UK. What film did he watch?”

Nevertheless, as his labour of love reaches the audience on Friday, he expressed hope and said, “I think my heart, mind and soul are all saying the same thing – It’s a pretty solid film. There is no doubt that thrillers are a more niche genre than a film like Major but it doesn’t change the fact that it’s a good film and whoever sees it, will enjoy it.”

Before signing off, Adivi Sesh promises that HIT 2 will come to the Hindi audience soon. “Post HIT 2, what I really want to talk about is that we are, on audience demand, bringing HIT 2 in Hindi. We are working on the release date. We will be dubbing it properly and I will be dubbing the Hindi version myself.”