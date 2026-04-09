Adivi Sesh on being fired from Chandamama: ‘I was not good back then’

Adivi Sesh spoke about being dropped from Krishna Vamsi's Chandamama early in his career, admitting he was not ready for the role at the time. (Credit: Adivi Sesh/ Instagram)

Before the blockbusters and the critical acclaim, Adivi Sesh was a young actor sitting in Mumbai, recording an audition tape and hoping for a shot. That shot came, briefly, and then it was taken away.

Sesh, in an interview with Honest Town hall, recalled how he landed and then lost a role in director Krishna Vamsi’s Chandamama, a film that was initially going by the title Malipoo. “I had sent in an audition tape from Mumbai and was selected to play the hero. However, it did not last long. Within a few days of being brought on board, I was fired.”