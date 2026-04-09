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Adivi Sesh on being fired from Chandamama: ‘I was not good back then’
Adivi Sesh opened up about losing his first big break in Telugu cinema, revealing he was dropped from Krishna Vamsi's Chandamama just days after being selected as the lead.
Before the blockbusters and the critical acclaim, Adivi Sesh was a young actor sitting in Mumbai, recording an audition tape and hoping for a shot. That shot came, briefly, and then it was taken away.
Sesh, in an interview with Honest Town hall, recalled how he landed and then lost a role in director Krishna Vamsi’s Chandamama, a film that was initially going by the title Malipoo. “I had sent in an audition tape from Mumbai and was selected to play the hero. However, it did not last long. Within a few days of being brought on board, I was fired.”
What makes his account stand out is how he talks about it. There is no bitterness in his telling, no attempt to shift blame onto the makers. Adivi Sesh acknowledged that he was not good enough at that point in his career. The firing, in his view, was fair.
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Sesh responded by continuing to work on himself. The years that followed that rejection eventually led him to projects that established him as one of Telugu cinema’s more reliable leading men, with films like Goodachari and Major earning him both commercial success and genuine respect from audiences.
Chandamama released in 2007 to positive reviews and performed well commercially. It also turned out to be a significant moment for another actor. Kajal Aggarwal had already made her Telugu debut earlier that same year in Teja’s Lakshmi Kalyanam, which had an average run at the box office. Chandamama became her first major successful film, giving her the visibility her debut could not. She later went on to star in SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera in 2009, which marked a real turning point in her career.