Adivi Sesh on 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan’s biopic: ‘It has been a sincere intention to tell the story right’

Actor Adivi Sesh, along with the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents — mother Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan and father K Unnikrishnan — paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The tribute event took place at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where Major Unnikrishnan was killed in action.

The actor spoke about his upcoming biopic based on Major Unnikrishnan’s life, and how the late soldier’s parents helped him play the role on screen.

He said, “In my heart and my soul, it has been a sincere intention to tell the story right. It so has happened that in this journey, the bond that I have made with uncle and aunty (Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents) that I was ready to get scolded by uncle and was at the time ready to eat the food that aunty cooked. They started becoming family, making the movie took a backseat. I had become this kid who wanted to impress his parents. So, my intention became to write a film, and act in a film which uncle and aunty watch and say, ‘It is OK’. They are the first audience of the film in that sense. Beyond that, whenever I talk to uncle and aunty, it is always about Major Sandeep, not so much about what’s happening with the shooting of the film. Aunty fills me with all the memories she has about Major Sandeep.”

Sesh also spoke about how Major’s parents were initially not too keen on the idea of a film being made about their son. However, they later changed their minds. He said, “Aunty once told me how when Major Sandeep’s Commanding Officer came to her and told her that there should be a film made on him, and asked her what actor should do it, she said, ‘Maybe the actor who plays Shiv in Har Har Mahadev should play Sandeep’s role in the film’.”

He added, “So, it was a very soft kind of discussion happening between family members, it is just my luck that I dropped in there at the right time, called them up and asked them if I could meet them. All I can say is maybe it was predestined, because his parents were not interested in a movie being made on their son’s life, and then suddenly them deciding that maybe a film can be made on him.”

The actor also spoke about how, due to the pandemic, the film took longer to complete. But the delay also gave him the opportunity to make it a better film. “It was a much bigger chance to inhabit Major Unnikrishnan’s persona. Generally, the film would take a year, but this was a two-and-a-half year long journey, so we got a chance to ultimately make a better film. I wanted to try and understand him, what made him smile, what was his favourite food, his love for animals, things like his favourite bun from his favourite bakery. His mother shared what kind of English and Hindi rhymes he would sing, film songs he would sing. It became less about research, and more about together reminiscing on the soul of someone who is still here yet he is not. That’s the journey I’ve been on, I can’t even presume to understand what his parents feel on the daily basis, I can only try,” Shesh shared.

Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is produced by Mahesh Babu, Sharath Chandra, and Anurag Reddy. The film will be released in Telugu and Hindi, along with a dubbed Malayalam version, in February.