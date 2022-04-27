Adivi Sesh-starrer Major pushed by a week, to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj

Actor Adivi Sesh’s multilingual film Major will now hit theatres on June 3, the makers said on Wednesday.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film was previously scheduled to open in cinema halls on May 27. The release of Major has been postponed multiple times in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sesh, who plays the titular role in the film, shared its new release date poster on Twitter.

“Slight change in date. Summer heat wave hits theatres one week later. June 3 it is,” he wrote.

Major will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama Prithviraj, also scheduled to be released on June 3.

The Sashi Kiran-helmed action drama traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Major is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.