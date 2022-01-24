Adivi Sesh’s Major postponed again: ‘Our nation isn’t safe, till each one of us is safe’

Upcoming biopic Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, has been postponed as the pandemic situation remains unpredictable in the country. The film, which was supposed to release on February 11, has been indefinitely put on hold without a new release date.

“Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn’t safe, till each one of us is safe,” said the makers in an official statement.

Originally, Major was supposed to release on July 2 last year. Again, the second wave of Covid-19 forced the makers to postpone the film. Amid the third wave of infections in the country, many big-budget Telugu movies had to be postponed. And they are expected to start releasing in cinemas from early February.

Major is a passionate project for Adivi Sesh. In addition to playing the decorated NSG commando, he has also written the film. Filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka, who helmed Adivi’s hit spy thriller Goodachari, has directed the movie.

Major is based on the life and times of late decorated Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film aims to tell the tale of a hero, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages. Sony Pictures Films India, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies have jointly bankrolled Major.