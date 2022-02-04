Adivi Sesh’s Major movie gets a release date

February 4, 2022 11:14:13 am
The makers of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major on Friday announced that the biopic will release on May 27. Sesh took to his social media handles to share the new release date and a poster of the movie. The caption of the poster read, “THIS. SUMMER. WILL. BE. MASSIVE. #MajorTheFilm WORLDWIDE on 27 May, 2022. #MAJOR ka promise hai Yeh.”
The film earlier was scheduled to release on February 11. But, it got postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 infections and the uncertainty over the functioning of theatres.
THIS. SUMMER. WILL. BE.
MASSIVE.#MajorTheFilm WORLDWIDE on 27 May, 2022 🔥🔥#MAJOR ka promise hai Yeh. #MajorOnMAY27 pic.twitter.com/aky5skkJee
— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 4, 2022
Major is based on the life and times of late decorated Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film aims to tell the tale of a hero, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.
Jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies, the film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Besides Adivi Sesh, the movie also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma.
Major will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-