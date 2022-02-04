scorecardresearch
Friday, February 04, 2022
Adivi Sesh’s Major movie gets a release date

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma among others.

February 4, 2022 11:14:13 am
Adivi Sesh in Major.

The makers of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major on Friday announced that the biopic will release on May 27. Sesh took to his social media handles to share the new release date and a poster of the movie. The caption of the poster read, “THIS. SUMMER. WILL. BE. MASSIVE. #MajorTheFilm WORLDWIDE on 27 May, 2022. #MAJOR ka promise hai Yeh.”

The film earlier was scheduled to release on February 11. But, it got postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 infections and the uncertainty over the functioning of theatres.

Major is based on the life and times of late decorated Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film aims to tell the tale of a hero, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

Jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies, the film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Besides Adivi Sesh, the movie also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma.

Major will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

