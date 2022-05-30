Adivi Sesh: Major is not just a film, it’s an emotion

A pre-release event of Major was held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. Adivi Sesh, Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sashi Kiran Tikka, Anurag and Sharath Chandra among others graced the event.

Calling his film Major an emotion, Adivi said, “We are dedicating the film Major to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents and this pre-release event is for them. For the first time in Indian film history, we are doing a pre-release event after having a special preview show for the audience. I already told you that Major is not just a film, it’s an emotion. Off the screen, I will not become Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. But definitely, I will be the second son to his parents.”

Adivi Sesh also took the opportunity to thank the cast and crew of Major. The Kshanam actor said, “I would like to thank Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents for permitting us to do the film. I would like to thank Sony Pictures for giving us a good platform. I would like to thank producers Anurag and Sharath Chandra, and most importantly, I would like to thank Mahesh Babu and Namtara Shirdokar for being our strength. So many people asked me why don’t we have superheroes like Captain America. It’s because we have heroes like Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Thanks to my director Sashi Kiran Tikka for showing me as an Indian superhero and guiding me. Despite several emotional hurdles, we all have worked hard to keep the memory of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan alive.”

Heaping praise on the cast of Major, he added, “I liked the performance of Kerala State Film Award winner Revathy in the film. I have been a fan of her since Mounaragam. If Major Sandeep’s father is a fire, Prakash Raj brought that fire onto the screen (with his acting). He dubbed for his role for 12 days to mail the feel of Sandeep’s father. Thanks to Sobhita and Saiee for being part of this movie.”

Adivi Sesh also spoke about the National Security Guard’s reaction to Major. “We arranged a special screening for the National Security Guard in Mumbai. Their headquarters’ gate is called Unnikrishnan Dwar, and they have Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s statue in the centre of the headquarters. After the screening, the Black Cat Commandos were silent, and later, the troop commander invited us to the headquarters. Genuinely I was confused and scared at that point. But there, they presented us with the National Security Guard Black Cat Commandos Medal. This medal is more than the Oscar for us. On May 31st, we are going to host a screening for Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s family,” he concluded.

Jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movie, Major also stars Murali Sharma and Anish Yohan Kuruvilla. The film will release on June 3 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.