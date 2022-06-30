Adivi Sesh’s Major gets OTT release date

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major will be available for streaming in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on Netflix from July 3, the OTT platform announced on Thursday.

“The untold story of a son. The untold story of a father. The untold story of a SOLDIER. Major is coming to Netflix on 3rd July in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam! #MajorOnNetflix,” read a post on Netflix’s Twitter handle.

Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The movie opened to mixed reviews on June 3.

In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Adivi Sesh gets most of it right. Major is not an authentic war movie. It’s very far from realism. Instead, Adivi, who has also written the movie, adds a liberal dose of familiar romanticism that’s typical of such movies made in India. The themes of this film are cliche. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and editors Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan, however, weave the familiar themes into a non-linear narrative, which ebbs and flows.”

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, Major also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Yohan Kuruvilla among others.

On the work front, Adivi Sesh has HIT 2 and G2 in the pipeline.