scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Adivi Sesh’s Major gets OTT release date

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Yohan Kuruvilla among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
June 30, 2022 4:04:07 pm
Major movieMajor will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix_INSouth/Twitter)

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major will be available for streaming in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on Netflix from July 3, the OTT platform announced on Thursday.

“The untold story of a son. The untold story of a father. The untold story of a SOLDIER. Major is coming to Netflix on 3rd July in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam! #MajorOnNetflix,” read a post on Netflix’s Twitter handle.

Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The movie opened to mixed reviews on June 3.

In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Adivi Sesh gets most of it right. Major is not an authentic war movie. It’s very far from realism. Instead, Adivi, who has also written the movie, adds a liberal dose of familiar romanticism that’s typical of such movies made in India. The themes of this film are cliche. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and editors Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan, however, weave the familiar themes into a non-linear narrative, which ebbs and flows.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, Major also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Yohan Kuruvilla among others.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Adivi Sesh has HIT 2 and G2 in the pipeline.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ek Villain Returns' trailer John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani go bad
Ek Villain Returns’ posters: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani go bad
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement