Adivi Sesh’s HIT: The Second Case to release on this date

Actor Adivi Sesh on Monday has revealed the release date for his cop drama HIT: The Second Case with a new poster. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 29. “Something DANGEROUS about to unfold in the HIT universe! Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July,” Sesh wrote on his social media handles.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 2 chronicles the life of a cop named Krishna Dev aka KD, and revolves around a homicide investigation set in Andhra Pradesh.

Actor Nani is producing this actioner in association with Prashanthi Tipirneni. The project has S Manikandan’s cinematography and music by John Steward Eduri.

HIT: The Second Case co-stars Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, and Komali Prasad, among others.

On the work front, Adivi Sesh is awaiting the release of Major, with the production of Goodachari 2 in the pipeline.