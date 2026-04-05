Adivi Sesh goes from lover to fugitive in Dacoit trailer, watch

Dacoit trailer: Four years is a long time to be away from screens, and Adivi Sesh knows it. The actor, who was last seen in HIT: The Second Case in 2022, returns with Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, and the trailer which dropped on Saturday, makes a strong case that the wait was worth it. The cast attended a launch event in Mumbai, before travelling to Hyderabad to unveil the Telugu version of the trailer.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the tender romance between Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, and Juliet, played by Mrunal Thakur, as they dream about their wedding and their future together. The warmth does not last long. Everything collapses when Hari is betrayed and sent to prison. After escaping, he returns to find Juliet, who desperately needs a large sum of money for her little daughter’s medical treatment. Hari turns this tragedy into a risky crime plan, dragging Juliet into danger while staying a step ahead of the police.