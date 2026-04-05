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Adivi Sesh goes from lover to fugitive in Dacoit trailer, watch
The trailer for Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha shows a story of love, betrayal, and crime, backed by a strong cast and a debut director who clearly knows how to frame a shot.
Dacoit trailer: Four years is a long time to be away from screens, and Adivi Sesh knows it. The actor, who was last seen in HIT: The Second Case in 2022, returns with Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, and the trailer which dropped on Saturday, makes a strong case that the wait was worth it. The cast attended a launch event in Mumbai, before travelling to Hyderabad to unveil the Telugu version of the trailer.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the tender romance between Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, and Juliet, played by Mrunal Thakur, as they dream about their wedding and their future together. The warmth does not last long. Everything collapses when Hari is betrayed and sent to prison. After escaping, he returns to find Juliet, who desperately needs a large sum of money for her little daughter’s medical treatment. Hari turns this tragedy into a risky crime plan, dragging Juliet into danger while staying a step ahead of the police.
What makes the trailer interesting is how it blends love, betrayal, and revenge into one narrative. The emotional foundation is strong, and that gives weight to the action. The film isn’t being sold solely on spectacle, setting it apart from much of what has reached screens lately.
A debut director calling the shots
Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo, with the story and screenplay co-written by both Adivi Sesh and Deo. Before stepping into the director’s chair, Deo built his career behind the lens. His previous credits as a cinematographer include Wild Dog (2021) and Krishna and His Leela (2020). Dacoit marks his feature directorial debut.
That combination of a visually trained director and an actor who co-wrote his own material shows in the trailer. The cinematography captures a rugged and gritty world, and the action looks raw and grounded rather than overly stylized. Chase sequences, shootouts, and jail break moments feel intense and purposeful.
Adivi Sesh’s track record as an actor-writer is worth noting. His previous project, Major, was both a commercial success and a critically appreciated film
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Mrunal Thakur stands out in the trailer. She brings both strength and vulnerability. There is a quiet intensity in her performance. The supporting cast adds depth, with Anurag Kashyap’s presence instantly standing out thanks to its unpredictability, while Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni bring reliability and weight, even in brief glimpses.
Industry response to Dacoit trailer
The Dacoit trailer drew praise quickly from within the Telugu film industry. Mahesh Babu shared the trailer on his X account, writing that Adivi Sesh had come a long way from Major to Dacoit, and called the trailer a solid setup for what is to come. Jr NTR also reacted positively, calling it gripping and well made. Vijay Deverakonda also praised the trailer as well.