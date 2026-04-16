Adivi Sesh defends Dacoit’s box office performance amid Dhurandhar 2 wave, says he’s ‘grateful’ as film earns Rs 43 cr

Adivi Sesh’s latest release, action-thriller Dacoit, hit the theatres on March 19. The film, which has been earning decently at the box office, released three weeks after Dhurandhar 2, just so it could avoid a clash with the Aditya Dhar film.

While Dhurandhar 2 has been creating history with its record-breaking run at the box office, overpowering Dacoit’s first week numbers, despite being in its fourth week of release. While Dacoit minted Rs 22 crore in its opening weekend, it was still beaten by Dhurandhar 2, which earned Rs 51.39 crore in its fourth week. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Adivi reacted to his film’s performance.

While speaking to the publication, he was asked if Dhurandhar 2 hurt his film Dacoit. The actor-writer called it all a moot point and said, “Honestly, who can say? I mean, had Dhurandhar not been around, had there not been a two-month IPL this time, or had Kantara and Vikram not been released day as Major..,” adding, “But the destiny for this film has been beautifully positive, and I’m just grateful now.”

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Along with Adivi Sesh, Dacoit also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The makers of Dacoit recently declared their movie am ‘audience blockbuster, after it earned more than Rs 40 crore worldwide gross over the opening weekend. Many fans felt that the announcement was made a little too early. “To them it feels, ‘How can they?’ But at the end of the day, I’ll tell you one thing: everything about our film has come from an honest space,” Adivi said.

Praising filmmaker Allu Aravind and Nani for their constant support, he expressed, “For someone like Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun’s dad, and Bunny Vasu to say, ‘Hey, we want to talk about the movie, can you give us a stage to do so?’ is a big deal. And they said we don’t want to do it in one simple video bite. They came and spoke. And these are just honest things. I don’t have that kind of influence to get those kinds of big guys to talk.”

Meanwhile, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dacoit collected a total of Rs 27.05 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 43.80 crore globally, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 1099.81 crore (domestic) and Rs 1733 crore worldwide, till now. Sesh’s previous film 2022 film Major had a total lifetime box office collection of Rs 60.75 crore.