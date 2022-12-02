scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Adivi Sesh asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu if she will play a cop in HIT 3, she says, ‘Sounds like fun’

Telugu film HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, released in the theaters on Friday.

samantha adivi seshSamantha Ruth Prabhu and Adivi Sesh discussed the possibility of her doing HIT 3. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Adivi Sesh/Instagram)

Nani’s production venture HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, released in theatres on Friday. The second film in the HIT franchise mostly received positive reviews. One of the fans of the thriller suggested that the makers opt for a female protagonist for the upcoming films in the franchise. He also gave Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name for the lead role as an option.

The tweet read, “I think in one/two of #HIT future instalments, there should be female protagonists like Samantha. What do you say? #HIT2.” Replying to the tweet, Adivi called it a ‘terrific’ idea. He wrote on Twitter, “That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam? @Samanthaprabhu2 #HIT2 #BloodyBlockbuster #Hit2Review.”

Also read |HIT 2 movie review: Adivi Sesh starrer is a significant improvement on HIT 1

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quick to respond to the actor as she tweeted, “A badass cop … sounds like fun 😈 Congratulations on your super HIT🫶🏻 @AdiviSesh. always cheering for you 🤗.” Now, if this is just banter between the two actors or a hint towards Samantha playing the lead role in HIT 3 can’t be said.

Fans of Samantha got excited after the exchange of tweets between their favourite star and Adivi Sesh. One of them commented, “Waitinggggg and u should have that shade of Raji in family man.” Another fan wrote, “Badass Cop bring it on 💥💥💥.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Also read |Adivi Sesh on HIT 2: ‘It’s not an exploitative film’

HIT 2 has Adivi Sesh essaying the role of cop KD, who is investigating a brutal murder by a serial killer on the loose in the city of Vishakhapatnam. This is his second release this year after his pan-India film Major. During an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor had promised that HIT 2 will come to the Hindi audience soon. “Post HIT 2, what I really want to talk about is that we are, on audience demand, bringing HIT 2 in Hindi. We are working on the release date. We will be dubbing it properly and I will be dubbing the Hindi version myself.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:21:24 pm
Next Story

Why remittance to India is set to cross record $100-billion mark in 2022

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close