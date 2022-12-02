Adivi Sesh asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu if she will play a cop in HIT 3, she says, ‘Sounds like fun’

Nani’s production venture HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, released in theatres on Friday. The second film in the HIT franchise mostly received positive reviews. One of the fans of the thriller suggested that the makers opt for a female protagonist for the upcoming films in the franchise. He also gave Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name for the lead role as an option.

The tweet read, “I think in one/two of #HIT future instalments, there should be female protagonists like Samantha. What do you say? #HIT2.” Replying to the tweet, Adivi called it a ‘terrific’ idea. He wrote on Twitter, “That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam? @Samanthaprabhu2 #HIT2 #BloodyBlockbuster #Hit2Review.”

Also read | HIT 2 movie review: Adivi Sesh starrer is a significant improvement on HIT 1

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quick to respond to the actor as she tweeted, “A badass cop … sounds like fun 😈 Congratulations on your super HIT🫶🏻 @AdiviSesh. always cheering for you 🤗.” Now, if this is just banter between the two actors or a hint towards Samantha playing the lead role in HIT 3 can’t be said.

A badass cop … sounds like fun 😈

Congratulations on your super HIT🫶🏻 @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you 🤗 https://t.co/qugCUzPGrb — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 2, 2022

Fans of Samantha got excited after the exchange of tweets between their favourite star and Adivi Sesh. One of them commented, “Waitinggggg and u should have that shade of Raji in family man.” Another fan wrote, “Badass Cop bring it on 💥💥💥.”

HIT 2 has Adivi Sesh essaying the role of cop KD, who is investigating a brutal murder by a serial killer on the loose in the city of Vishakhapatnam. This is his second release this year after his pan-India film Major. During an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor had promised that HIT 2 will come to the Hindi audience soon. “Post HIT 2, what I really want to talk about is that we are, on audience demand, bringing HIT 2 in Hindi. We are working on the release date. We will be dubbing it properly and I will be dubbing the Hindi version myself.”