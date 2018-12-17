Adivi Sesh announces Goodachari 2 on his birthday

Actor-screenwriter Adivi Sesh on Monday announced Goodachari 2, a sequel to spy thriller Goodachari which had released earlier this year.

Advertising

“Thank you for the lovely wishes. Scripting begins for a Bigger. Badder. Better (sic),” tweeted Adivi, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

The upcoming spy thriller will go on the floors in mid 2019 and will hit the screens in 2020.

The same production team that bankrolled Goodachari will also fund the sequel. Actor-writer Rahul Pakala will helm the project, which will mark his debut as a director. The filmmakers are yet to announce rest of the cast and crew.

Goodachari was released earlier this year to mostly positive reviews. The film followed the story of a young man, who gets drafted into a secret spy agency that functions outside the purview of known governmental institutions.

Advertising

The film was the origin story of a superspy, who goes by the codename Goodachari 116 (Spy 116), which is also the title of iconic actor Krishna’s 1966 espionage thriller.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also had Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu among others in important roles. Upon release, the film was declared as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema this year.