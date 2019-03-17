Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani to share screen space?

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has reportedly been signed up for an untitled movie with director Indraganti Mohan Krishna. Sources report that in this film, she will be paired opposite actor Nani.

Advertising

Aditi Rao Hydari previously worked with the director in Sammohanam as the lead. The new project will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Creation’s Dil Raju. The makers are yet to finalise the script and are expected to announce the rest of the cast and crew members soon. Shooting for the film will begin this summer, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Nani’s upcoming sports drama, Jersey, is all set to hit the screens on April 19. The film, inspired by the story of the cricketer Raman Lamba, deals with the concept of late bloomers. The actor will portray a 36-year-old Ranji trophy cricketer who dreams of playing for the country one day.

Jersey is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and stars Shraddha Srinath in the lead. Actors Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra will be seen playing supporting roles in the film.