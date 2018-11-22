Adith Arun: 24 Kisses is about commitment issues

Actor Adith Arun was last seen playing a crucial role in blockbuster PSV Garuda Vega. He is now ready to entertain the audience with romantic drama 24 Kisses. Directed by Ayodhya Kumar, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 23. Ahead of its release, the actor exclusively interacted with indianexpress.com.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. Tell us about your experience of filming 24 Kisses?

Advertising

It was a tough journey. When I did PSV Garuda Vega, it was a very physically demanding film. In the case of 24 Kisses, the situation changed completely. It demanded lot of emotions, that too in a realistic manner. Even to kiss someone in front of the crew was very uncomfortable. The audience will see me in four looks and these will come over a period of time. So, it was too taxing.

Q. Is 24 Kisses completely a romantic drama or will it have any message for the audience?

The title itself suggests that there will be 24 kisses between the lead pair. But the movie is about commitment issues.

Advertising

Q. A high dose of romance has become a crowd-puller in recent times. Do you think that the presence of bold content will work for 24 Kisses?

After Arjun Reddy, many movies released with bold content as its USP. But, only a film like RX100 tasted success. There might be plenty of romantic scenes in a movie but if those scenes fail to entertain the viewers, no one would go to the theater.

The element of kissing is only one aspect of our movie. When we announced the title 24 Kisses, there were no takers for our film. But, after the release of the trailer, we closed our business deals. Because the buyers realised that there is some kind of content in our film. Director Ayodhya Kumar and I have a credible filmography. So, there are expectations from the audience as well.

Q. Tell us about the challenges you faced while shooting for the romantic scenes in the film?

While filming the romantic scenes for 24 Kisses, I felt uncomfortable and sometimes weird as well. But we planned and executed them very well. While shooting the kissing scenes, we treated them as one of the emotions. Those scenes look aesthetic.

Q. How would you describe your journey with director Ayodhya Kumar?

Ayodhya Kumar gives space to work freely. It is his biggest plus point.

Q. You did critically acclaimed Telugu movies in the past. But they somehow were not successful at the box office.

I am doing films without any thought about money and fame. There are other ways as well to get them. I pursued a degree in journalism. I could have become a journalist. But, in the end, I became an actor because this is something I enjoy doing. And I wanted to do my job well. In my view, recognition is about when you started and how long you stay here. Nine years back, my first film Katha released and I am still working only because of the quality of my work. If you do your job right in films, people will love you.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

Advertising

Presently, I have three movies in my kitty. I am acting in a friendship drama titled Dude. The second project is for KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. It is ready for a worldwide release and the film has been titled Cheekati Gadilo Chithakkottudu. The third one is Jigel. I am also looking forward to exploring the web world.