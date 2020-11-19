scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Adipurush: Prabhas-starrer to hit screens on August 11, 2022

Multilingual period drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, is the adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 7:13:14 am
AdipurushAdipurush will be helmed by Om Raut.

Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, will hit screens on August 11, 2022, the makers announced on Thursday.

Raut took to Twitter and wrote, “#Adipurush in theatres 11.08.2022 #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1 #TSeries.”

Multilingual period drama Adipurush is the adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana.

Talking about Adipurush, director Om Raut had earlier told PTI, “It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It’s one aspect of the epic saga. It’s my screen adaptation of the epic.”

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist Lankesh in Adipurush, recently said he is looking forward to seeing how his Raavan-like character will be brought to life on-screen.

He told PTI, “Apart from being one of the deadliest roles in mythology and our culture, it’s also how will he be interpreted and presented. Will he have ten heads all the time? How do you show it? Bring in state of the art computer graphics? That’s an exciting area. We are working on those things.”

