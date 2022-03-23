Adhira teaser: RRR producers to bankroll Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie

Director Prasanth Varma on Wednesday announced a superhero movie titled Adhira. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the film will mark the silver screen debut of producer DVV Danayya’s son Kalyan Dasari.

The teaser introduces us to a man who seems to have the power to generate lightning with his bare hands. Dressed in a tailored-made suit, Adhira is seen fighting bad people and saving a dying man all on the go, without stopping for a moment to take the compliment. He is also bestowed with a mysterious sword which emanates lightning long enough to touch the sky. The shot brings to mind the image of He-Man.

Prasanth Varma aspires to create a cinematic universe of superheroes. He’s already shooting Hanu-Man, which is inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman.

Hanu-Man stars Sajja Teja in the lead role. Sajja made his debut as a lead actor with Prasanth directorial Zombie Reddy.

Prasanth Varma is known for experimenting with genres since his debut film Awe, which won National Film Awards for Best Special Effects and Best Makeup in 2018. His second film was detective thriller Kalki, which was apparently inspired by India’s popular fictional detective character Byomkesh Bakshi.