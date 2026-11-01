AK47 box office collection day 2: Venkatesh’s film earns over Rs 34 crore

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47) box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati and Srindhi Shetty starrer Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47) is off to a decent start at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 10.40 crore on Saturday across 3,192 shows, registering a 6.7 per cent increase from Friday’s collection of Rs 9.75 crore.

The family drama, which marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Venkatesh after Nuvvu Naaku Nachav (2001) and Malliswari (2004), has grossed Rs 23.60 crore in India and Rs 34.95 crore worldwide in two days.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 recorded an overall occupancy of 47.60 per cent on Saturday. Warangal registered the highest occupancy at 66.8 per cent across 28 shows, followed by Mahbubnagar at 65 per cent across four shows. Hyderabad recorded an occupancy of 63.3 per cent across 562 shows. Meanwhile, AK47 registered an occupancy of 31.8 per cent across 41 shows in Mumbai and 29.8 per cent across 17 shows in Delhi-NCR.