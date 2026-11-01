AK47 box office collection day 2: Venkatesh’s film earns over Rs 34 crore

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Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47) box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati and Srindhi Shetty starrer Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47) is off to a decent start at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 10.40 crore on Saturday across 3,192 shows, registering a 6.7 per cent increase from Friday’s collection of Rs 9.75 crore.
The family drama, which marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Venkatesh after Nuvvu Naaku Nachav (2001) and Malliswari (2004), has grossed Rs 23.60 crore in India and Rs 34.95 crore worldwide in two days.
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 recorded an overall occupancy of 47.60 per cent on Saturday. Warangal registered the highest occupancy at 66.8 per cent across 28 shows, followed by Mahbubnagar at 65 per cent across four shows. Hyderabad recorded an occupancy of 63.3 per cent across 562 shows. Meanwhile, AK47 registered an occupancy of 31.8 per cent across 41 shows in Mumbai and 29.8 per cent across 17 shows in Delhi-NCR.
Also Read: Aadarsha Kutumbam movie review: Trivikram-Venkatesh reunion deserved a better film
While the film has managed to draw audiences to theatres, its reception among critics has been mixed. SCREEN’s review of the film read, “The best thing about this Aadarsha Kutumbam is that Trivikram Srinivas still knows how to write a middle-class Indian family that makes you feel like he has been eavesdropping on your relatives. The worst thing about it is that he does not seem to know what to do with that family once the guns come out.”
It further read, “The film is comfortable and genuinely enjoyable when it sits inside the comedy; the second half is where it starts to unravel. The shift from comedy to action thriller is not inherently the issue. The problem is that the action-thriller half of Aadarsha Kutumbam is written with far less care than the comic half. The emotional core that Trivikram’s best films always carry is missing. The emotional scenes feel artificial; the action choreography, including a train fight and a mall sequence, is competent but lacks the inventiveness needed to sustain interest when the comedy has stopped. The pacing sags noticeably in the second half.”