Adah Sharma on Kalki: The romance in the movie is very subtle

Adah Sharma is extremely happy to have acted in Kalki opposite popular actor Rajasekhar. Saying that the film offered her a chance to do an understated role, the actress talks about the experience of working with the Angry Star, director Prasanth Varma, and more.

Q. What made you sign the film?

Advertising

I had seen Prasanth Varma’s AWE and thought it was a very cool and interesting film. It was a new kind of movie. I really wanted to do Kalki when I listened to the story. After Kshanam, I became very choosy in Telugu. And the role in Kalki is very different from the kind of stuff I have done before.

Q. How is your role different?

I have played a doctor named Padma. This is the first time that I have played a doctor in a movie. She doesn’t speak too much. She conveys through silences. I can convey a lot of things through my eyes, which is why I was roped in. Even the romance in the movie is very subtle.

Q. Was the duration of your screen-time in the movie ever an issue?

Advertising

Every role, every character in every movie has its own scope. It is about what you do with the role. It’s old-fashioned to think about how much is the screen time. My screen time in Heart Attack was so much that everyone still compares the run-time of my character in each movie to that. The promos of Kalki said that it’s a Rajasekhar movie. In my first Hindi film, I played a girl who gets possessed. Each role is different. I enjoyed playing the role in Kalki because she is different from how I am in real life. She is not a bubbly, happy girl. She is understated.

Q. What kind of homework did you do, given that it’s a period drama?

I watched a lot of retro films. The body language of girls back then was different.

Q. How was it working with the talented Rajasekhar?

I am very fortunate to have got to work with someone vastly experienced like Rajasekhar garu. He has done so much in the film industry. He is always enthusiastic and sees himself as a newcomer. He loves his craft.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

I am doing Commando-3 in Hindi. It’s a franchise film and I am doing the same role that I did in Commando-2. Bhavana Reddy, my character, has been retained for the third edition. I am playing a Telugu girl in the Hindi movie. I am doing Holiday, a web series. She goes on a tour with her friends who are boys. Man To Man is a romantic comedy which will be released in three languages. I am playing a man in the film. Two short films are going to be out soon. If I get a brilliant role, I am open to any language.