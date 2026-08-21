Sowcar Janaki (1931-2026): Jr NTR, Prabhudheva pay tribute to actor

Actor Sowcar Janaki was 94.

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, who worked extensively across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, died in Chennai on Friday due to age-related complications. She was 94.

South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) president and actor Nassar confirmed the news of Janaki’s demise.

Also Read – Actor Sowcar Janaki dies at 94 Story continues below this ad He said in a statement, “Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Cenotaph Road, Teynampet, from 5 pm.” Following Sowcar Janaki’s demise, celebrities across South India took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor. Actor Jr NTR wrote on X, “The news of the passing of Shaukaru Janaki Garu, who left her unique mark in Telugu and Indian cinema, has caused immense sorrow. Janaki Garu’s cinematic journey and the characters she portrayed will forever remain in our memories. Praying for peace to her soul… My deepest condolences to the family members.” Several other celebrities also remembered the veteran actor and paid tribute to her on social media. Live Updates Aug 21, 2026 04:23 PM IST Prabhudheva mourns Sowcar Janaki Amma's demise Choreographer, actor and filmmaker Prabhudheva posted on X, "RIP, Sowcar Janaki Amma." Aug 21, 2026 04:21 PM IST 'Can't believe Sowcar Janaki garu is no more' Actor Kasturi tweeted, "Can't believe Sowcar Janaki garu is no more. What a spitfire she was ! 95 years young . We lose another legend . Om Shanti. I spoke of her glowlingly just few days ago- she was not well, hoped she would stage a fighting comeback...my sincere condolences to her family." Aug 21, 2026 04:20 PM IST 'Sowcar Janaki enriched the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries' Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the demise of veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, one of the most distinguished and highly respected actresses in Indian cinema. She passed away at the age of 94 due to age-related health complications. Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the entire film industry. For more than seven decades, through her exceptional acting talent, versatility and significant contribution to cinema, Sowcar Janaki enriched the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. From the early years of her career, she played leading roles and, in later years, portrayed powerful character roles. Through this, she proved that true artistic talent has neither age nor boundaries. Her unforgettable performances in several timeless films, including Iru Kodugal, Ethir Neechal, Uyarndha Manithan, Thillu Mullu and Pudhiya Paravai, will remain etched in the memories of generations of film lovers. The Tamil Film Active Producers Association expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prays for the departed soul to rest in peace." Aug 21, 2026 04:19 PM IST 'A true pillar of Tamil, Telugu and South Indian cinema' Politician ANS Prasad said via X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Sowcar Janaki Amma at 94. A true pillar of Tamil,Telugu and South Indian cinema, she began her journey opposite N.T. Rama Rao in the classic #shavukaru (1950) and went on to share the screen with him, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and many other greats in unforgettable family and emotional dramas that touched millions of hearts. Her grace, sincerity, and the warmth she brought to every role will remain etched in our memories forever. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. Om Shanti." Aug 21, 2026 04:13 PM IST 'Sowcar Janaki's remarkable body of work will live on for generations' Actor Vishnu Manchu shared on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Sowcar Janaki garu. Her grace, dignity and remarkable body of work will live on for generations. For the youngsters today, you must look up what a legendary person she was. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

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