Actor Sivaji Raja hospitalised

Sivaji Raja was last seen in Brochevarevarura. (Photo: socialnews.xyz) Sivaji Raja was last seen in Brochevarevarura. (Photo: socialnews.xyz)

Telugu actor and former president of Movie Artists Association (MAA) Sivaji Raja has been hospitalised in Hyderabad following a heart attack.

A source said Sivaji Raja is in a stable condition.

Actor Sivaji Raja has over 400 movies to his credit. His recent outings include Brochevarevarura, Jai Simha, Mental Madhilo, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Nakshatram.

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd