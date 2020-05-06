Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
COVID19

Actor Sivaji Raja hospitalised

Telugu actor Sivaji Raja has been hospitalised in Hyderabad following a heart attack.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: May 6, 2020 8:01:19 am
Sivaji Raja Sivaji Raja was last seen in Brochevarevarura. (Photo: socialnews.xyz)

Telugu actor and former president of Movie Artists Association (MAA) Sivaji Raja has been hospitalised in Hyderabad following a heart attack.

A source said Sivaji Raja is in a stable condition.

Actor Sivaji Raja has over 400 movies to his credit. His recent outings include Brochevarevarura, Jai Simha, Mental Madhilo, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Nakshatram.

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood Art Project pays tribute to Irrfan Khan
Bollywood Art Project pays tribute to Irrfan Khan

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement