Actor Sivaji Raja hospitalised

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: May 6, 2020 8:01:19 am
Telugu actor and former president of Movie Artists Association (MAA) Sivaji Raja has been hospitalised in Hyderabad following a heart attack.
A source said Sivaji Raja is in a stable condition.
Actor Sivaji Raja has over 400 movies to his credit. His recent outings include Brochevarevarura, Jai Simha, Mental Madhilo, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Nakshatram.
More details awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd