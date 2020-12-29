Actor Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Ram Charan said he is 'quarantined at home'. (Photo: Ram Charan/Facebook)

Telugu actor Ram Charan has tested positive for coronavirus. Charan took to social media on Tuesday morning to share the diagnosis.

Ram Charan tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No Symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger.”

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon.

He further wrote, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

Ram Charan was shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR until December 22. On the same day, he was spotted promoting Sushmita Konidela’s web series Shootout at Alair.

On Christmas eve, the actor hosted a party for his family members and took to social media to share photos from the occasion. Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Allu Bobby, among others attended the gathering.

After Christmas, Ram Charan is said to have visited the sets of his production Acharya, which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Earlier this month, his family members and many industry folks gathered in Udaipur for the wedding festivities of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV.