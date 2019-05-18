Telugu actor Rallapalli passes away

Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao, popularly known as Rallapalli, passed away at a private hospital on Friday evening following a cardiac arrest.
He was 74.
Rallapalli, who had been suffering from a liver problem, passed away at 6.16 pm following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.
He was admitted to the hospital on May 15, they said.
Rallapalli began his acting career in theater at a young age and subsequently entered films.
He had also worked as a staff artiste in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Rallapalli acted in more than 800 films and was popular as a comedian and character artiste.
He was a five-time winner of the prestigious Nandi award.
Some of his well-known films include Thoorpu velle Railu, Srivariki Prema Lekha and Rendu Rellu Aaru.