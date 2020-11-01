Actor Raja Chembolu ties the knot with Himabindu Lakshmi

Raja Chembolu married Himabindu in a private ceremony. (Photo: PR Handout)

Veteran lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s son and actor Raja Chembolu got married to Himabindu Lakshmi on October 31. The actor tied the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of his close friends and family members.

The wedding ceremony took place in Hyderabad. Celebrities such as Trivikram, Krish Jagarlamudi, Krishna Vamsi, Gunnam Gangaraju, Vamshi Paidipally, producers Allu Aravind, Venkat Akkineni and screenwriter Burra Madhav were present at the event.

Check out photos from Raja Chembolu and Himabindu’s wedding ceremony:

Raja Chembolu got married to Himabindu Lakshmi in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout) Raja Chembolu got married to Himabindu Lakshmi in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout)

Raja Chembolu got married on October 31. (Photo: PR Handout) Raja Chembolu got married on October 31. (Photo: PR Handout)

Raja Chembolu posed with his parents. (Photo: PR Handout) Raja Chembolu posed with his parents. (Photo: PR Handout)

Raja Chembolu with father Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry are seen performing one of the wedding ceremonies. (Photo: PR Handout) Raja Chembolu with father Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry are seen performing one of the wedding ceremonies. (Photo: PR Handout)

Raja has appeared in many Telugu films. He has Yevadu, Fidaa, V, Ranarangam, Antariksham 9000 KMPH and many other films to his credit.

