Actor Raavi Kondal Rao passes away

Raavi Kondal Rao passed away in Hyderabad.

Telugu actor Raavi Kondal Rao passed away in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 88.

Kondal Rao made his silver screen debut in 1958 with Shobha and went on to act in over 400 movies.

As an actor, some of his notable films include Tene Manasulu, Pelli Pusthakam, Dasara Bullodu, Edurinti Mogudu Pakkinti Pellam, King, Radha Gopalam and Varudu among others. He also penned dialogues for Bhairava Dweepam, Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Brundavanam.

According to The Hindu, Raavi Kondala Rao was also the associate editor of Telugu film magazine Vijaya Chitra from 1966 to 1990.

