Actor Posani Krishna Murali tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Posani Krishna Murali who tested positive for Covid-19 is currently undergoing treatment. (Photo: PR Handout)

Renowned Telugu director-actor Posani Krishna Murali and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19. They are currently under treatment for the same at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

“I and my family members have tested positive for the coronavirus. I request the actors, filmmakers, and producers who have given me the opportunities to forgive me. It feels bad and unfortunate to see that the shootings of a few films are being postponed (because of my situation). With the blessings of the audiences, film industry, and the god, I would recover fast and join the shootings,” the actor said in a statement.

Best known for portraying unique characters and his satirical dialogue delivery, Posani Krishna Murali has more than 150 films to his credit as an actor. His work in the Telugu superhit films such as Temper, Krack, Nayak, Race Gurram have brought him plaudits from the audience and critics alike.

As a screenwriter, Posani worked in more than 100 films. His notable works as a dialogue and screenplay writer includes movies such as Gaayam, Rakshana, Alluda Majaka, Pavitra Bandham, and Gokulamlo Seeta, etc.

In 2005, he made his directorial debut with Sravanamasam and helmed superhits Operation Duryodhana and Metal Krishna, etc.