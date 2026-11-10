Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva part ways: When Pawan opened up about marrying thrice

Actor and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

The couple confirmed their decision in a joint statement, saying, “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect.”

The statement further read, “Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority.”

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It concluded, “During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey.”