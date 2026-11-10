Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva part ways: When Pawan opened up about marrying thrice

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Actor and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.
The couple confirmed their decision in a joint statement, saying, “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect.”
The statement further read, “Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority.”
It concluded, “During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey.”
Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen, was Pawan Kalyan’s third wife. He first married Nandini in 1997, but the couple divorced in 2008. He later married his longtime partner Renu Desai, with whom he parted ways in 2012. Pawan met Anna during the shoot of Teen Maar, and the two married in 2013. They have two children, a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.
Pawan Kalyan has previously spoken about his failed marriages and the criticism he faced over them. On Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable with NBK in 2023, the actor-politician said, “My first marriage (with Nandini) was very conventional. It was arranged by elders. But not everything works out in a relationship. So, couples separate. Even the second time (with Renu Desai), whether a difference of opinion or something… maybe there was no consensus… it was a different set of circumstances. But when these people, I mean they keep harping on three weddings… I didn’t marry all the three at the same time. Neither do I live with all the three together. It didn’t work out for me with one person, I had to marry another. Also, it didn’t happen out of desire or infatuation, they just happened. It only involves pain.”
Also Read – Renu Desai on hate after divorce with Pawan Kalyan: ‘Even Lord Ram was in exile only for 14 years’
Pawan said that his personal life was often brought up in the public arena because he is a politician and thus, people use it as a “weapon for criticism.”
“How I look at it is, someone has to abuse you in some way, so let them do it. I carry no guilt within me. What I feel is maybe because I am known to the public, my life is exposed to many. I married three times. I didn’t marry three people at the same time. As it didn’t go well, I had to marry thrice. I divorced and got married. But I didn’t marry the three at the same time or keep them in the same house.”