scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at 39

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, made his silver screen debut in 2002 with Okato Number Kurraadu. He went on to star in films like Yuva Rathna, Taarak, Bhadradri Ramudu and Amaravathi.

Nandamuri Taraka RatnaNandamuri Taraka Ratna was 39.
Listen to this article
Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at 39
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital. The actor had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during a road show in Kuppam in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh on January 27.

Taraka Ratna, grandson of late movie icon NT Rama Rao and cousin of Tollywood star Jr NTR, was taking part in a political event for his party Telugu Desam Party when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. The actor-politician was initially rushed to a hospital in Kuppam. He was later shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, made his silver screen debut in 2002 with Okato Number Kurraadu. He went on to star in films like Yuva Rathna, Taarak, Bhadradri Ramudu and Amaravathi. Taraka Ratna made his OTT debut last year with Disney Plus Hotstar’s 9 Hours. He was last seen in S5 No Exit.

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Taraka Ratna. Allu Arjun tweeted, “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace.” A post by Sai Dharam Tej read, “Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna. Gone too soon anna. Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏.” Naga Shaurya posted on Twitter, “Deeply Saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones. Omshanthi.” Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter and wrote, “It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife and daughter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 23:12 IST
Next Story

Golden period of Modi will be part of history curriculum in future: Mandaviya

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close