Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at 39

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital. The actor had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during a road show in Kuppam in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh on January 27.

Taraka Ratna, grandson of late movie icon NT Rama Rao and cousin of Tollywood star Jr NTR, was taking part in a political event for his party Telugu Desam Party when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. The actor-politician was initially rushed to a hospital in Kuppam. He was later shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, made his silver screen debut in 2002 with Okato Number Kurraadu. He went on to star in films like Yuva Rathna, Taarak, Bhadradri Ramudu and Amaravathi. Taraka Ratna made his OTT debut last year with Disney Plus Hotstar’s 9 Hours. He was last seen in S5 No Exit.

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Taraka Ratna. Allu Arjun tweeted, “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace.” A post by Sai Dharam Tej read, “Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna. Gone too soon anna. Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏.” Naga Shaurya posted on Twitter, “Deeply Saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones. Omshanthi.” Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter and wrote, “It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten!”

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife and daughter.