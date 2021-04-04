Actor Nivetha Thomas tests positive for COVID-19: ‘Look forward to making a complete recovery’

Nivetha Thomas says she looks forward to make a "complete recovery." (Photo: Nivetha Thomas/Facebook)

Nivetha Thomas, an actor known for her work in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films, has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a statement on her social media accounts to reveal the news. Stating she has isolated herself and is adhering to every medical protocol, the actor said that she is looking forward to make a “complete recovery.” Nivetha also thanked her medical team for the care they have provided to her.

Her full statement read, “Hi everyone, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and have isolated myself, adhering to all medical protocols and look forward to making a complete recovery. I want to thank everyone for their support and love and in particular thank my medical team that has ensured the best care. Please be safe, wear a mask. Love, Nivetha.”

Nivetha is the latest celebrity to be tested positive for COVID-19. Recently Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and others also contracted the infection. The cases are rising in several regions across India, including in big cities like Pune and Mumbai.

Nivetha was last seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti ‘s Telugu action-thriller V. The film also featured Nani, Sudheer Babu, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the cast. Her next film is Venu Sriram’s Pawan Kalyan-led Vakeel Saab. It is a remake of the Hindi film Pink.

Nivetha Thomas is best known for films like Ninnu Kori, Gentleman, Brochevarevarura and Darbar.